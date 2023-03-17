‘Terrorists’ hideout raided, huge cache of arms recovered in Chaman’

RAWALPINDI: Security forces carried out Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in general area Boghra Road, Chaman to search a suspected hideout of terrorists, linked with recent firing incidents on law enforcement agencies and civilians in Chaman area besides planting of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in surrounding areas.
According to an ISPR press release, as a result of continuous technical Surveillance and Reconnaissance of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and security forces along with CTD were inducted.
Resultantly, the terrorists escaped while a huge cache of arms and ammunition including rockets, IEDs and other accessories were recovered. The recovery helped avert an obvious terrorist activity at some urban areas like Quetta. Pakistan Army in step with nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.
