Ex-UK PM Johnson to face grilling over ‘Partygate’ fiasco

LONDON: British lawmakers will next week quiz former prime minister Boris Johnson over whether he lied to them about “Partygate”, in a probe that could trigger his removal as a member of parliament.
Johnson repeatedly denied in parliament that he or his staff had breached his own Covid lockdown laws by holding boozy gatherings in Downing Street.
But police issued fines to dozens of aides after a criminal probe, and Johnson became the first serving UK prime minister found to have broken the law, over one of the gatherings.
