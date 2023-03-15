CS discusses merged areas uplift with UNDP team

PESHAWAR: The United Nations Development Programme’’s (UNDP) delegation on Tuesday called on Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal and discussed the ongoing activities and interventions of the merged areas governance programme.

The meeting was attended by officials from the UNDP, including Programme Manager Raluca Eddon, Chief Strategic Advisor Javed Iqbal Khan, and Lead Economic Advisor Musharraf Rasool Cyan.

The additional chief secretary, secretary home, and secretary Local Government also participated in the discussion.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to improving public welfare in the merged districts of KP through the programme’’s initiatives.

The UNDP’’s Merged Areas Governance Programme aims to strengthen the capacity of the provincial government to deliver public services effectively and efficiently.

The programme also supports efforts to promote peace, stability, and development in the region.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the UNDP delegation to review the progress of the programme’’s various projects and initiatives.