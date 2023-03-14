CDA to help IWMB prevent Margalla Hills fires

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will extend financial support to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) to prevent fires on Margalla Hills. The CDA Chairman Noorul Amin Mengal on Monday chaired a meeting to discuss fire prevention measures on Margalla Hills in view of upcoming summer season. It was decided that the IWMB will recruit 400 fire fighters as major part of fire-prevention and fire-fighting efforts. It was decided that CDA will provide funds to IWMB to meet expenses on recruitment of fire-fighters.

The IWMB was set up in 2015 under Section 4 of the Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Ordinance 1979. Established under the Ministry of Climate Change, the board is mandated to protect, preserve and conserve wildlife on Margalla Hills. The residents of Islamabad are feeling heat of summer season with temperature touching 30 Celsius even before mid of March. The sources said that emphasis would be given on strict vigilance on tourists. The Islamabad administration had already imposed section 144 on carrying on material like match sticks, kerosene oil, smoking and activities like bone fire and Bar B Q on Margalla Hills.