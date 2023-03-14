PU online registration begins

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Registration Branch has resumed online registration portal for private candidates of Associate Degree Arts/Science and Commerce. A PU spokesperson on Monday said that the online registration portal will be opened for private candidates of Associate Degree Arts/Science and Commerce till March 20, 2023 with a single fee. Details are also available at Punjab University’s website - www.pu.edu.pk.
