A new era?

This letter refers to the news story ‘Iran, Saudi Arabia to restore ties in China-brokered deal’ (March 11, 2023). The entire world, including the United States, has welcomed this development, barring Israel. Iran is facing tremendous hardships because of US sanctions and with this pact brokered by the emerging superpower China, the situation will change in the Middle East. Iran and Saudi Arabia both have good relationships with another regional economic power: India. The chances of regional cooperation between the countries of this region are now brighter than ever. What Pakistan needs at this moment is to look after its geo-economic situation rather than repeating the errors of the past. The huge potential of this region can only be realized by devising policies based on cooperation and eschewing conflict.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
