Pakistan provides perfect stage for cricket: Wyatt

RAWALPINDI: Danni Wyatt, who played a key role in Amazons’ success in the second exhibition match here at the Pindi Stadium Friday, hoped that England women’s national team would be traveling to Pakistan in near future as the country provides a perfect stage to exhibit cricketing prowess.
While talking to the media, Wyatt said she was delighted to be here.
“The ECB canceled the 2021 tour due to certain reasons but now that I am here I feel that this country provides the perfect stage for cricket. The way we are welcomed here and the way we have been taken care of is something special. On top of that we have been provided with the best security cover. I don’t see any reason why we should not tour here as a national outfit,” she said.
Wyatt praised the wicket saying that such a track is a requirement of T20 cricket.
“Why fans come to the ground? They want to enjoy the game by watching fours and sixes. Such a track always gives you that feeling. So it is good to play here on such lovely tracks.”
