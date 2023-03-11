Amir Mir unveils Punjab Culture Day logo

LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir unveiled the logo of Punjab Culture Day.

Addressing a ceremony at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC), the minister said that the logo of Punjab Culture Day had been changed. “The current logo fully represents the culture of Punjab, in which a Punjabi man and a woman are shown dressed in Punjabi clothes,” he added.

Mir said that to ensure representation of the common Punjabi people, the turban associated with aristocracy had been replaced by the commonly used turban in the logo. He said Punjab Culture Day would be celebrated on March 14 and divisional commissioners would organise ceremonies in their respective regions.