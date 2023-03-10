Govt urged to allot plots to quake victims

MANSEHRA: Chairman of village and neighbourhood councils in red zone Balakot and Garlat on Thursday demanded the government to allot plots to survivor families of the 2005 devastating earthquake at the New Balakot City housing project in accordance with the Supreme Court’s judgment.

“The affectees are yet to get plots at the New Balakot City housing project despite repeated assurances,” said Haider Khan, the chairman of Balakot neighbourhood council, told a gathering attended among others by survivors of the red zone.

Addressing the gathering the chairman of neighbourhood council Garlat, Mahroof Awan said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party and Awani National Party’s leaders had announced to develop the New Balakot City housing project and allot plots to the affectees. However, that multi-billion mega housing project was still in the doldrums.

“We have gone into a contempt petition seeking a punitive action against both federal and provincial governments and Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority and want the settlement of this issue once and for all by the apex court,” he added.

Noor Hussain, the chairman of Nara neighbourhood council (Balakot) said that survivor families of the devastating 2005 earthquake were still living miserable lives in the small prefabricated shelters and should be allotted plots at the NBC without any further delay.

“We would not allow district administration to adopt any other means and ways except allot us plots in accordance with apex courts verdict,” he added.