SACM asks authorities to hold activities for youth

PESHAWAR: Special assistant to caretaker chief minister for sports and youth affairs Dr Riaz Anwar has instructed the sports and youth affairs department to engage the youth in positive and healthy activities so that their attention does not turn to negative activities.

He gave these instructions during the introductory meeting of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department here at Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Captain R Mushtaq, Director General Sports Khalid Khan, Director Youth Affairs and senior officials of the department participated in the introductory meeting.

In the meeting, Dr Riaz Anwar was briefed about the organisational structure, goals and objectives, annual development programme and recent activities of the sports and youth affairs department.

Speaking at the briefing, Dr Riaz Anwar said that the youth should be engaged in positive and constructive activities and more steps should be taken to encourage the youth to donate blood.

Dr Raiz was informed that 62 projects of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department are in progress, including 57 sports and five projects of youth affairs. Eleven of these projects are in the stages of completion.

Dr Riaz Anwar appreciated the project of Hayatabad Cricket Ground and expressed his determination to organise cricket matches there soon.