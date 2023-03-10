‘Pakistan committed to goals of gender equality’

Rawalpindi: Syma Nadeem, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, has said that Pakistan is committed to UN goals of women development and gender equality.

Ms Nadeem was speaking at a function organised by Inspire Pakistan (IP) to celebrate International Women’s Day here at Urban Cohesion Hub. Zohra Khalid, Project Manager, IP, moderated the function. Ms Nadeem specifically mentioned women role in renewable energy development without which no other development is possible.

Country Representative, UNHCR Pakistan. Noriko Yushida, appreciated partners and donors in Pakistan for raising awareness for gender equality, gender-based violence and women empo­werment. She also con­g­r­atulated the students who participated in digital photography course conducted by Inspire Pakistan, and 360 Technologies.

Qaiser M Siddiqui, CEO, IP, called on the government, activists and private sector to concentrate their efforts to make the digital world safer, more inclusive and more equitable for women.

Brig (r) Munawar Hussain, Chief Technical Officer, 360 Technologies, highlighted importance of digital trainings and skills for women and children in today’s world. Zahra Khalid emphasised on digital education for every Afghan refugee girl or woman with no one left behind. She focused on girls/women education, health and well-being of all at the Urban Cohesion Hub. The students present at the event shared their success stories to learn more in the field of innovation and digital technology. Certificates were also distributed

in the students.