Loyalists to get party tickets, says PTI leader

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) divisional president in Hazara division, Saleh Mohammad Khan on Wednesday said that the workers and leaders who had stood firmly with the party during critical time would be awarded tickets for the upcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly elections.

“The PTI believes in merit and those fulfilling the criteria would be awarded tickets for the upcoming provincial assembly elections,” he told a party gathering in Baffa.

The PTI workers from Kaghan valley and other parts of the district showed up in Baffa and discussed issues related to their respective unions and tehsils.

Saleh Mohammad Khan said that though applications were still being received from aspirants of the provincial assembly’s elections, the final decision would be taken by party’s chairman Imran Khan.

“We have empowered the party’s district bodies in all eight districts of Hazara division to submit applications received by them with their recommendations with the party through the divisional body. And PTI’s chief Imran Khan will finalise the tickets,” he added.

Saleh Khan said that his party was expecting an overwhelming majority in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly elections being held after their party’s Chief Minister dissolved the assembly.