Elahi appointed PTI president

LAHORE: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, former leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), has been appointed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) president, weeks after he was roped in with the promise of the top post.

“Ch Pervaiz Illahi is hereby, designated as President [of the] Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,” a notification available with The News and signed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan read.

In response to the appointment, Elahi thanked the PTI chief and said that “no one has respected me like Imran Khan, and we all have to work together to strengthen him”.

In a major development late last month, the former Punjab chief minister had announced joining the Imran Khan-led party along with 10 of his party’s former MPAs.

Khan and Elahi enjoy close ties as the former Punjab chief minister vowed to stand by the ex-prime minister and ensured they remained in power in Punjab — the major hub of the country’s politics. “After lengthy discussions, Pervaiz Elahi and other leaders have finally decided to join PTI today,” PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said on February 21 during a press conference alongside Elahi in Lahore after the ex-Punjab CM’s meeting with Khan.

On the directions of the PTI chief, Elahi had dissolved the Punjab Assembly in January and subsequently lost his post as the province’s chief minister. “I have supported Imran Khan during difficult times and proved my loyalty through chief ministership,” Elahi had said during the same presser.

While Fawad and Elahi were announcing his merger with the party, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat sacked the ex-Punjab CM from the party and said that he “is banned from using PML-Q’s name in the future”.