Wednesday March 08, 2023
Sports

HBL PSL-8 POINTS TABLE

March 08, 2023

TEAM P W L D NR POINTS NRR

Lahore Qalandars 8 6 2 0 0 12 0­.938

Islamabad United 8 6 2 0 0 12 -0.036

Multan Sultans 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.473

Peshawar Zalmi 7 4 3 0 0 8 -0.509

Karachi Kings 9 2 7 0 0 4 0.358

Quetta Gladiators 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.344

