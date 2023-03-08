HBL PSL-8 POINTS TABLE

PARIS: Neymar promised to “come back stronger” after Paris Saint-Germain said on Monday the forward requires ankle...
LONDON: Ivan Toney extended his hot-streak as the Brentford striker’s 15th Premier League goal this season helped...
RAWALPINDI: Saim Ayub and Babar Azam’s aggressive opening wicket stand propelled Peshawar Zalmi to a 35 runs win...
KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association secretary Khalid Mehmood on Tuesday said that the NOC has asked all those...
CHITTAGONG: Captain Jos Buttler warned his England side they have "areas to improve" ahead of their one-day World Cup...
KARACHI: Around 200 national boxers are set to get a golden opportunity to impress the selectors, who will be picking...
