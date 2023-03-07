LWMC launches ‘Safai Nisf Eman’ drive

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Monday launched a special zero waste drive in provincial metropolis naming ‘Safai Nisf Eman’ as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister.

Minister Local Government Ibrahim Hassan Murad and Secretary LG & CD Dr Irshad Ahmad along with LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din formally inaugurated the campaign at Liberty Roundabout. In this context, LWMC has also issued a 15 days working plan according to which special cleanliness arrangements will be made in all 274 UCs of the city as per zero waste campaign.

Talking on the occasion Minister LG & CD Ibrahim Hassan briefed that the government has taken an initiative to ensure ‘zero waste’ across the city to improve and maintain the city aesthetics for which LWMC has been mobilised. In order to ensure exemplary cleanliness conditions, door-to-door waste collection will be executed followed by cleaning parks, historical places, playgrounds, graveyards, commercial markets and bus terminals.

Along with cleanliness operation, public awareness activities will also be ensured vigorously. Announcements regarding cleanliness will be made during Friday prayers. Daily monitoring and review meeting will be held to make this campaign a success. LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din while briefing on the 15-day zero waste campaign stated that during the Zero Waste Drive, special cleanliness activities will be ensured. Special focus of Zero Waste Drive was on clearance of 450 open plots and open heaps, scrapping of 70-80 km roads on daily basis, gully grating cleanliness, sweeping, washing and liming of entry and exit points and sprinkling on roads.

Operation teams, cleaning staff and fleet will remain active in the field to facilitate the citizens, he said. As per plan, LWMC will be providing extraordinary cleanliness facilities to the residents of provincial capital including extensive manual sweeping in the inner streets, clearance of more than 5,000 containers, cleanliness around mosques, graveyards, schools and public parks and repair of 3,000 damaged containers, he added. He said all available mechanical resources would be utilised for plot clearance. In order to reduce the dust, scraping of the accumulated soil layers on roadside shall also be ensured. Special cleaning arrangements will be made around more than 500 cemeteries of the city. In addition to this, mechanical sweeping will be done on 800km roads and mechanical washing on 150km roads on daily basis.

During the zero waste drive, all officers and workers will remain active in the field and strict monitoring of field formation will be ensured and all complaints of the citizens will be redressed on priority basis. He also stressed that solely department cannot bring the change without the cooperation of people which is the dire need of time. In case of any complaint, citizens can always dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use social media.