MoU signed to connect Pakistani and German start-ups

Delegations of the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK) and German Consulate Karachi visited the National Incubation Centre (NIC) Karachi to observe advancements in business innovation and start-up entrepreneurship ecosystem of Pakistan.

During the visit, the LMKT (Private) Limited and AHK signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore opportunities for connecting start-ups and tech communities of Germany and Pakistan.

The MOU was signed in the presence of German Consul General Dr Rüdiger Lotz, Country Director of Pakistan at AHK UAE Muhammad Usman and Germany Trade and Invest (GTAI) Director Heena Nazir.

Under the MOU, the LMKT and AHK would collaborate on various activities, such as the Startup Germany Tour program, which aims to promote Germany as a destination for Pakistani start-ups and explore possibilities of conducting a start-up hackathon in Pakistan in partnership with German companies and diplomatic missions in Pakistan.

The two parties would also work on creating options for connecting German and Pakistani start-ups through an event on the sidelines of tech and start-up events in the UAE such as GITEX. Faisal Jamil, director of strategy at LMKT, expressed his enthusiasm for the MOU, stating that the company was delighted to partner with the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce to promote cross-border collaboration.

“Free flow of ideas across geographies is crucial for innovation and we hope that this partnership will provide a great platform for start-ups in both countries to connect, exchange knowledge and explore business opportunities,” he said.

The German consul general also expressed his delight at the MoU signing. "We are delighted to have the opportunity to visit the NIC Karachi multiple times in such a short time, and to witness firsthand the incredible energy and innovation of the start-ups and entrepreneurs working here. We look forward to deepening our partnerships and exploring new opportunities for collaboration in the future," he stated.

Oliver Oehms, chief executive officer of the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce, also spoke positively about the partnership, saying, "Our world is becoming increasingly interconnected, and partnerships like this one between Karachi and German cities are a powerful way to drive progress and innovation. By working together and learning from one another, we can create new opportunities and strengthen our economies for the benefit of all."

Sana Shah, head of the programme of the NIC Karachi, said the NIC Karachi was honoured to have hosted the delegation of the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce. She added that the signing of the MOU would lead to more collaborations between Pakistani and German start-ups.

The visit concluded with the German consulate's tour of the NIC Karachi and interactions of start-ups with the German Consulate General and the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK), where they discussed the importance of collaboration on innovation and research to create strong and connected business ecosystems.