Veteran actor Qavi Khan passes away

ISLAMABAD: Renowned actor Qavi Khan passed away in Canada on Sunday, where he was staying for his treatment, Arts Council Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah confirmed late on Sunday. Qavi was 80 and is survived by four children.

“Qavi had been unwell recently,” Shah said. As a nod to the late actor’s prowess and talent, Shah referred to him as a “great actor who had left an indelible mark on the showbiz industry”.

Recipient of the Pride of Performance award, the senior actor was based in Canada these days. He was said to be suffering from cancer.

Talking to Geo News in Canada, Adnan Qavi, son of the legendary actor, said that the time and other details about his father’s funeral prayer would be announced later.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the incredible actor. He termed the demise of Khan as an irreparable loss to the arts sector in the country.

The premier also prayed that may Allah bless the departed soul and grant patience to the bereaved family.

“Sitara-e-Imtiaz and President’s Award for Pride of Performance are recognition of his talent by the state,” he added.

PM Shehbaz also said that the legendary actor proved his talent with his performance in films, TV, stage and radio.

Taking to Twitter, PTI Chairman Imran Khan wrote: “Saddened to learn of the passing of famous actor Qavi Khan.

Qavi Khan was one of the first actors on television.

Born in Peshawar, Qavi Khan appeared in more than 200 films and TV plays since the mid-1960s. He is said to have started his career with Radio Pakistan. He later moved to Lahore and started working on television and films.

Khan, a Yousufzai Pathan, began working as a child actor at Radio Pakistan in Peshawar. His family later moved to Lahore. In 1964, he went on to work for state TV when its broadcast first started in Lahore, being one of the first actors on the TV.

He started his film career in 1965. In 1966, he appeared in TV drama Lakhon Mian Teen. Khan is also well known for his police drama serial Andhera Ujala.

An event was arranged at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) auditorium, Islamabad, in March 2011, to pay tribute to Qavi Khan’s achievements.

Some of his recent works include Saheliyan, (2016 television serial), Farz (2017), Khaani (2017) and “Meri Shehzadi” (2022-23).

He also received Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Nigar Awards.

