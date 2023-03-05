Veteran actor Qavi Khan dies at 80

Renowned actor Qavi Khan. — Twitter/ @MAHSANWAQAR2/File

Legendary actor Qavi Khan passed away in Canada, where he was staying for his treatment, Arts Council Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah confirmed late Sunday night. He was 80.



“Qavi had been unwell recently,” Shah said. He prayed that may God rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.



As a nod to the late actor’s prowess and talent, Shah referred to him as a “great actor who had left an indelible mark on the showbiz industry”.

Talking about his achievements, the arts council president said that Khan was honoured with Sitara-e-Imtiaz, PTV Lifetime Achievement award and Lifetime Achievement Award from Radio Pakistan.



Talking to Geo News in Canada, Adnan Qavi, son of the versatile actor, said that the time and other details about his father’s funeral prayer would be announced later.

Honoured with the President's Award for Pride of Performance, the charismatic actor worked in around 200 films. He also performed in numerous super hit TV serials, radio and stage dramas.



More to follow...