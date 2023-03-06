Army dominate swimming event

LAHORE: Army dominated the men’s category while WAPDA females were on the top in the National Swimming Championship which ended at K Block Swimming Pool Complex, DHA Lahore, on Sunday.
The highlight of the event was young and thriving swimmer Muhammad Amaan Sidiqui from Army who broke the 26 year-old-record of 400 M Freestyle made by Kamal Salaman Masud from Sindh. He established two more national records, in 400 IM and 800 freestyle.
Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti, Administrator DHA Lahore, Khalid Mehmood, Secretary General Pakistan Olympic Association, graced the event and distributed medals among the position holders.
LAHORE: Ahmed Baig kept his consistency intact to return as the winner of the 1st Rumanza Open Golf Championship on...
MADRID: Atletico Madrid crushed Sevilla 6-1 on Saturday to move third in La Liga as Diego Simeone celebrated setting a...
KARACHI: The ninth edition of Men’s Junior Asia Cup is set to take place in Oman from May 23 to June 1, after being...
MILAN: AC Milan missed the chance to go second in Serie A on Saturday after falling to a 2-1 defeat at Fiorentina,...
KARACHI: The 7th JKA karate national training camp, featuring around 70 fighters, concluded here on Sunday at the...
KARACHI: Army stunned defending champions WAPDA to win Roshan Khan National Team Squash Championship at RKJK Squash...
Comments