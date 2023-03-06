Army dominate swimming event

LAHORE: Army dominated the men’s category while WAPDA females were on the top in the National Swimming Championship which ended at K Block Swimming Pool Complex, DHA Lahore, on Sunday.

The highlight of the event was young and thriving swimmer Muhammad Amaan Sidiqui from Army who broke the 26 year-old-record of 400 M Freestyle made by Kamal Salaman Masud from Sindh. He established two more national records, in 400 IM and 800 freestyle.

Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti, Administrator DHA Lahore, Khalid Mehmood, Secretary General Pakistan Olympic Association, graced the event and distributed medals among the position holders.