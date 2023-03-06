Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators play for prestige

RAWALPINDI: Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have been left to play for their pride and prestige as their chances of making it to the play-offs of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight are diminishing with each passing day.

Both start Monday’s match occupying the bottom two places. The match will be an effort to avoid the humiliation of finishing last rather than threaten top position holders at the table.

The PSL 8 is proving a nightmare for both outfits. Filled with exciting stroke-makers, Quetta's batting line-up has not lived up to the promise in the PSL.

Even in bowling, Naseem Shah and Umaid Asif have hardly looked impressive. Mohammad Nawaz has, however, emerged as a standout performer for Quetta.

Karachi Kings' bowling was badly exposed by Islamabad United in the last match which saw Azam Khan toying with the likes of Mohammad Amir and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Quetta Gladiators:

Naseem Shah, Mohammad Zahid, Mohammad Hasnain, Naveen-ul-Haq, Jason Roy, Qais Ahmad, Omair Yousuf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Will Smeed, Odean Smith, Umaid Asif, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Martin Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Mohammad Nawaz

Karachi Kings:

Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Akif Javed, James Fuller, Haider Ali, Imran Tahir, Irfan Khan, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Umar, Muhammad Akhlaq, Qasim Akram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Andrew Tye, James Vince, Matthew Wade