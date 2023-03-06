Special arrangements at Raiwind station on last day of Ijtima

LAHORE: On the instructions of Divisional Superintendent of Railways, Lahore, Muhammad Hanif Gul, special arrangements were made at Raiwind railway station on the last day of Tablighi Jamaat Ijtima.

Divisional Commercial Officer Rubab Malik directed Commercial Inspector Liaqat Ali to stay at the station for the whole day with additional staff to facilitate the heavy rush of participants of the Tablighi congregation. For the convenience and smooth departure of the participants of Tablighi Jamaat, additional reservation quota in the trains was also given other than special permission to stop the trains at Raiwind railway station. For those coming to participate in the Tablighi congregation, good arrangements were made at the Raiwind railway station.

Clean drinking water, reception and medical camp, round-the-clock security staff and guidance staff at the station were arranged. The participants thanked Pakistan Railways for making good arrangements at the railway station.