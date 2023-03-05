Imran finalises candidates from Lahore for PA polls

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has finalised names of candidates from Lahore as general elections in Punjab are scheduled for April 30.

Hammad Azhar has been nominated for PP-125, Abdul Karim PP-148 Maher Waseem PP-149, Wasim Qadir PP-152 Akram Usman PP-169, Ali Babar PP-164, Yousaf Mayo PP-153, Ali Warraich PP-157 Hafiz Farhat Abbas PP-157 Mehar Sharafat PP-158 while Azam Khan Niza would contest elections from PP-159 and Zaheer Abbas Khokar from PP-162.

Ahmar Rasheed Bhatti has been picked for PP-164 constituency, Khalid Gujar PP-165, Sarfraz Khokar PP-166. Nadeem Bara PP-167, Murad Raas PP-160, Atif Chaudhry PP-161,

Mahmoodur Rasheed PP-168 Mian Aslam Iqbal PP-170 while Zubair Niazi and Asghar Gujra would contest polls from PP-172 and PP-173 respectively.

It is noteworthy to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi on the other day gave assent to April 30 date to conduct the all important elections in Punjab.

The President’s announcement came minutes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proposed dates for holding general elections in Punjab following a landmark verdict of the Supreme Court. April 30 falls on Sunday.

In a letter to President Arif Alvi earlier the electoral body recommended a day between April 30 and May 7 for elections in the province where assembly was dissolved in January last.

The letter was dispatched after Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired a meeting of the ECP officials.