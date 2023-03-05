No leftovers

Pakistan is currently facing a severe food crisis, with the country being forced to import basic food items due to a shortage of supply. Unfortunately, this has resulted in a surge in food prices, making it difficult for low-income groups to purchase essential food items. This has worsened the living conditions of those who were already struggling to make ends meet.

With the cost of food rising on a daily basis, it is the responsibility of both the provincial and federal governments to ensure that the people, especially the poor and vulnerable, have access to basic and essential foods. Artificial shortages, created by hoarders, cannot be allowed to further curtail access to food. If left unchecked, it could lead to severe hunger and even death for a large portion of the population. It is crucial that the government takes immediate action to address this crisis.

Tahir Jamali

Shaheed Benazirabad