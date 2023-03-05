Study finds 88 per cent of Pakistanis to be obese

Data shows not only adults but children are also falling victim to obesity-linked diseases, says research organisation. — AFP/File

Over 60 per cent of Pakistani women are obese and around 80 per cent are overweight according to Asian standards, health experts said on Saturday, urging local women to make lifestyle changes to avoid various fatal illnesses.

Awareness walks and seminars were held throughout Sindh in connection with World Obesity Day to raise awareness about the disease, especially among women who are physically less active than men and often suffer from malnutrition due to poor dietary habits.

A large number of doctors, paramedics and patients took part in an awareness walk at Karachi’s Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to highlight the menace of obesity and related issues, with healthcare professionals calling for tackling obesity on the national level because Pakistan is facing an epidemic of obesity.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with awareness messages about obesity, healthcare professionals said that physical inactivity and poor dietary patterns among Pakistani women are leading to diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and other serious issues.

“Obesity in women raises the risk of a number of severe and fatal illnesses, including diabetes, heart disease, breast cancer, POS, pregnancy issues and several malignancies,” said gynaecologist Prof Dr Shabnam Nadeem.

She said that obesity not only reduces the quality and span of life but raises healthcare expenses at individual, national and global levels as well.

She added that an epidemic of obesity has gripped Pakistan, where around 88 per cent of the people have been found to be obese due to physical inactivity and consuming unhealthy diets.

She urged all the physicians treating women to advise their patients to consume a healthy diet, engage in exercise on a daily basis and try to remain physically fit.

Referring to a recent study, she said that around 2,500 men and women were examined in 11 cities of the country, and 88 per cent of them were found to be obese.

The study, which was published in the Rawal Medical Journal, found that 88 per cent of men and women were obese, while around seven per cent were overweight, leaving only five per cent of the people with a normal body mass index.

Other health professionals, including Dr Shaista Ahmed and Dr Rahila Imtiaz, urged Pakistani women to improve the quality of the diet they and their families consume, limit the portions of carbohydrates and fats in their diet, eat less and walk more to remain healthy and fit.

They urged women not to consume fast food, which is in fact junk food, or sugary drinks, but instead, opt for healthy homemade food and drinks that contain fewer fats and sugar.

Another walk was held at Tando Muhammad Khan’s Indus Hospital which was led by the health facility’s CEO Dr Iqbal Memon. Several other leading physicians, including Prof Firdos Mumtaz and Prof Rafi Ahmed Ghouri, participated in the walk.

Held under the auspices of a local pharmaceutical firm, PharmEvo, the walk was also attended by a large number of doctors, nurses and paramedics, as well as patients and their attendants to highlight the importance of physical activities and consuming a balanced diet.

Dr Memon said Pakistan is facing a growing obesity crisis that is affecting the health and well-being of its citizens. Referring to the National Nutrition Survey 2018, he said obesity and overweight collectively increased in women of reproductive age from 28 per cent in 2011 to 38 per cent in 2018.

“The number of overweight children in Pakistan doubled between 2011 and 2018. The STEPS Survey (2014-15) also estimated that 41.3 per cent of adults in Pakistan are obese or overweight,” he said, adding that one significant factor contributing to the obesity epidemic in Pakistan is the consumption of sugary drinks.

Cardiologist Prof Feroz Memon said that excessive sugar consumption from sugary drinks can lead to weight gain and obesity, as well as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and liver and kidney diseases.

“The World Health Organisation recommends limiting free sugar intake to less than 10 per cent of total calories and less than five per cent for added health benefits. It’s crucial to raise awareness about the high sugar content in sugary drinks and promote healthier alternatives to reduce the risk of obesity and associated chronic diseases.”