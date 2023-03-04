 
March 04, 2023
Sports

HBL PSL-8 POINTS TABLE

March 04, 2023

TEAM P W L D NR POINTS NRR

Lahore Qalandars 6 5 1 0 0 10 ­­1.367

Multan Sultans 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.844

Islamabad United 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.184

Peshawar Zalmi 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.896

Karachi Kings 8 2 6 0 0 4 0.437

Quetta Gladiators 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.768

