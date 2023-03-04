Sahi, Zafar elected as SAAF chairman, secretary

KARACHI: The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) president Major General (retd) Mohammad Akram Sahi and the AFP secretary Mohammad Zafar have been elected as chairman and secretary, respectively, of the South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF).

The elections were held in the Maldives on February 28. All member federations of SAAF attended the meeting.

The president and secretary of the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) also attended the meeting.

General Sahi was also elected to represent SAAF as vice-president in the Asian Athletics Association (AAA). The presidency went to India while Bangladesh secured the treasurer seat.