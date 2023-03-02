Inam wins tennis event

ISLAMABAD: Inam Qadir won the 7th Quaid-e-Azam Cup men’s singles tennis title beating Rayyan Khan in straight sets at the Shalimar Courts.

Inam won 7-6, 7-5 to lift the title. In Seniors 40+ singles Davis Cup player Inamul Haq beat Asad Khan in straight sets to win the final 6-3, 6-3.

Former Davis Cup team captain Rashid Malik was the chief guest and gave away prizes to the winners and runners-up.

“Inamul Haq’s efforts are praiseworthy in keeping tennis alive in Rawalpindi by holding tournaments especially after the name of Shaheeds,” Rasheed Malik said.

Director Tournament Inamul Haq thanked the chief guest for sparing time for prize distribution ceremony.