1,500 cops deployed for security of Chinese nationals in KP

PESHAWAR: Over 1500 policemen of the Special Security Unit have been deployed to provide security to Chinese nationals working on different projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said on Wednesday.

Besides, a large number of cops of the district police, Elite Force and Frontier Reserve Police have also deployed for the security of these foreigners and their projects in KP, they added. “Adequate security has been provided to the Chinese projects in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As many as 1500 policemen of the SSU along with other cops from district police, Elite Force and FRP are providing them security in KP,” Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan told a function at China Window in Peshawar.

The official said he had already visited some of these projects to inspect the security after assuming charge as IG. The police chief said that the security would be provided to all those playing an important role in the development of the country as well as the province.

He informed that a special security unit has been set up in KP Police for the protection of foreigners, adding the unit has recently been upgraded. According to the police chief, 495 terrorist incidents happened in KP last year. He said the Counter-Terrorism Department has been reformed and made operational in the former tribal districts to uproot the menace of terrorism and restore peace.