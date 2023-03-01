Clouds, wet weather set to welcome PSL action in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: Wet weather in twin cities greeted the Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams as the doubts are looming over 40-over (20 overs each) match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi here at the Pindi Stadium today (Wednesday).

Rawalpindi leg of PSL VIII engagements are scheduled to kickoff from Wednesday (today) but the chances of rain interruption and curtailed match are there on the opening day considering the fact that the forecast is no different for Wednesday.

Both the teams had to cancel Tuesday’s training sessions at the venue and even at the newly-raised Islamabad Club Ground adjacent to the teams’ hotel in Islamabad. The teams remained confined to hotels on Tuesday due to rain.

“We have adequate arrangements as the Pindi Stadium where we have the latest square and bowlers’ run-up covers. Chances are there that we may be having a full match on Wednesday. If we succeed in getting a few dry hours, there is all the likelihood that the match between Kings and Zalmi would go ahead as planned,” a ground official said.

Hard-hitting Mohammad Haris, who spoke to the media in absence of Zalmi’s captain Babar Azam Tuesday, was excited at the prospects of a shortened match.

“I know it’s raining and if the weather continues to stay as it is, we may have a shortened match Wednesday. I pray for a full match as it would be the first at the Pindi Stadium during the on-going PSL. Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for PSL matches to start so not to see a full match on Wednesday would be rather disappointment,” Haris said while talking to media.

However, he added that he would love to have a shortened match. “It suits my type of play as I love to attack at the outset. My efforts have always been to accumulate maximum runs from the very beginning of the innings.”

Haris rued missed opportunities to turn thirty into fifty in a T20 game. “I am working on that with the help of head coach Mohammad Akram. Hopefully, you will see me getting better scores in days to come. My efforts have always been to contribute to the team's success.”

The opener was not fully satisfied with the Zalmi’s performance so far, saying that three losses and two wins was never an ideal start. “Our fans expect high class performance from us. So far, we have not been able to convert close matches into victories. But still there is a lot to play for and hopefully things will be in a much better shape in matches to come.”

Kings captain Imad Wasim who played all his cricket in Islamabad was excited to play in front of his home crowd. “Though I am leading the Karachi Kings, Rawalpindi and Islamabad are my home and I would surely get a lot of support from the crowd. It is like playing in front of the home crowd on pitches where I have played my cricket throughout my career.”

Imad was worried about bowlers, saying that there is no better pitch for the T20 format than what he had seen at the Pindi Stadium. “It is the best T20 pitch I have seen in the recent past. The pitches at the Pindi Stadium are full of runs as I am worried for the bowlers. In case of dry weather, chances of high scoring games are there.”

Peshawar Zalmi are enjoying a win percentage of 72.22 against Karachi Kings -- their best against any HBL PSL team --with 13 wins in 18 matches. They enter the contest high on confidence as their first round meeting this season saw Peshawar Zalmi edge over Karachi Kings by two runs at the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi in one of the most breathtaking contests.

Security has already been tightened in and around the capital due to the PSL teams’ presence in the city and political activities.

Besides Rawalpindi administration, the capital territory police and security are looking after teams’ routes plying to the stadium and back to hotels.