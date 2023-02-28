Elaborate security plan in place for PSL matches

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Police have put security on high alert in the federal capital during the visit of Pakistan Super League teams to Islamabad/Rawalpindi. Security forces have been deployed at all entry and exit points of the residential hotel of cricket teams to strengthen the security.

Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers, Frontier Constabulary, CTD will perform route duties. Air surveillance will be done with the help of modern cameras. Islamabad police along with CDA will ensure the sweeping by removing bushes on the green belt on both sides of the route. Verification of the hotel staff is being ensured, reserve police are being deployed around the hotel, which is always ready to control law and orders in any untoward situation.

Safe City smart cars and mobile jammers vehicles will also be deployed in the motorcade to strengthen the security of the team and ensure surveillance. A team of police commandos equipped with modern weapons will perform squad duty along with the convoy. Search and combing operations will be carried out in slums areas near the route. Keeping in view the convenience of the public, alternative routes will be given to maintain the flow of traffic throughout the city. Islamabad Capital Police is utilising all available resources in order to ensure the security of foreign and domestic players and to maintain law and order throughout the city.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Monday presided over an important high-level meeting regarding the security of players and matches of The Pakistan Super League (PSL). The meeting was attended among others by CPO Headquarters, CPO Security, CPO Operations, SSP Security and officers of other law enforcement agencies. It was decided in the meeting that foolproof security would be provided for residence and a movement of the players adding that the CPO security would supervise all the security arrangements. He told that, all routes will be thoroughly checked through bomb disposal squads and will be monitored through security cameras. Quick response teams will be alert at all times during the movement of players while full dress rehearsals will be carried out before the arrival of players. A command and control center will also be established during matches while search and combing operations will be conducted in different areas.

Close coordination will be ensured among all law enforcement agencies. Similarly, a foolproof security plan will also be prepared for various VVIP movements in the city during the matches, while a program will also be issued regarding alternative routes to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and will provide all possible facilities to the citizens. IGP Islamabad said that security will be made foolproof during the PSL adding that the safe city smart cars and mobile jammers and vehicles will also be deployed in the convoy to strengthen security and ensure surveillance.

A team of police commandos equipped with modern weapons will perform squad duty along with the convoy. Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers, FC and CTD troops will be deployed for route duty. Aerial surveillance will be done with the help of modern cameras. With the help of CDA, the green belt on both sides of the route is being cleaned by removing the bushes. Islamabad Capital Police is using all resources to ensure the security of foreign and national players and to maintain law and order throughout the city.