School principal allegedly kills son, injures wife

TAKHTBHAI: A school principal allegedly shot dead his son and injured his wife critically in Pir Saddo area in Takhtbhai on Monday.

The police said that Shahjehan, the principal of Government Higher Secondary School,

Kalam in Swat, allegedly opened fire on his wife and son Babar after they exchanged harsh words with him.

They said that the woman and her son sustained serious bullet injuries.The police claimed that the accused was a drug addict.Soon after the incident, the police and Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Takhtbhai.

Babar, who was a student of first year in the Government Higher Secondary School, Pir Saddo, later succumbed to his injuries after recording his dying declaration to the police.His injured mother was later referred to the Mardan Medical Complex, Mardan, because of her precarious condition.

The local residents alleged that the accused also opened fire on the police when they tried to arrest him.However, the police managed to apprehend him along with two pistols.