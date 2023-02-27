Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah photographed on January 21, 2023. Screengrab of a Twitter video

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had decided to spread anarchy throughout the country through the Jail Bharo Movement, which had turned into an “embarrassing movement”.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said, “There are hardly two hundred people who have been arrested in the Jail Bharo Movement, and 80 per cent of them want to be released. They would be detained for 30 days at least.”

He added that the PTI’s plan to surround Islamabad had failed miserably. “They wanted to fill the jails and hence the government did that, so that they become well aware of the detention.”

He said, “Initially, the government would fill the far-flung jails and later on they will start filling the Lahore and Rawalpindi jails also.”

Rana Sana said, “We respect the judiciary and weakening the judiciary would add to the state’s difficulties. Bench fixing should also be inquired, sou motu should be taken and the responsible people should be rebuked.” It should be looked into if any judge has personal terms with Pervaiz Elahi, he said.

He said that Imran Khan did not work for the well-being of the state and only created obstacles for Pakistan. The nation came to know about him and his efforts to spread chaos.

The interior minister further said, “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is still strong in Punjab. If we change the candidates, we can still win the majority seats. We would give suggestions to the party but the final decision will still be in the hands of the party leadership.”