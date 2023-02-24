‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’: PTI turns to LHC for release of leaders

PTI leaders in a prison van during the party's "Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement)" in Lahore on February 22, 2023. — Twitter/@PTIOfficial

LAHORE: The PTI Thursday moved the Lahore High Court, seeking the release of its leaders who had voluntarily offered arrest.

The petitioners including Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son Zain Qureshi, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Nuria Humaira Rafique and others demanded the release of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Azam Swati, Waleed Iqbal, Murad Rass and others.

It was stated that the arrested PTI leaders were not presented before the court nor any legal formalities were fulfilled in making the arrests. It was claimed in the petitions that thousands of party workers offered their arrest. The PTI leadership was transported to the Kot Lakhpat Jail and was not provided with food or medicine. The petitioners alleged that the lives of the PTI leaders were at stake at the hands of the respondents.