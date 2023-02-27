Athletes throng Malam Jabba to participate in skiing competitions

MINGORA: A large number of national and international athletes participated in thrilling competitions in the second adventurous Red Bull Homerun held at Malam Jabba ski resort in Swat valley on Sunday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Red Bull Homerun Pakistan and the Samson Group of Companies had jointly organised the event at the winter sports ski resort in Malam Jabba.

Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah, officials from the tourism department, KPCTA, district administration, Red Bull Homerun Pakistan and others were also present. Professionals, amateurs and winter sports athletes from different cities of Pakistan showed their skills in ski and snowboarding competitions.

The athletes received applause from the audience during the ski and snowboarding races. Over 70 plus male and female athletes participated in the ski competitions and snowboarding race.

Samar Khan of Dir stood first in the female snowboarding event and Amees Hussain got first position in male competition. Zahid Khan was declared first in male ski competition followed by Sher Ghani and Ilyas who stood second and third respectively.

Bushra grabbed first position in female ski events while Ayesha and Iqra stood second and third in the female snowboarding competition. Speaking on the occasion, Shahidullah said that international events would also be held in Malam Jabba in future.

He said the district administration would also hold events for promotion of winter tourism to highlight the soft image of the country. Various events of traditional music and entertainment were also held in the homerun festival that was attended by people in large numbers. The local people appreciated the efforts of the tourism authority and district administration and called for organizing more events in future.