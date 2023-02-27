Pakistani pavilion to be set up at Eurasia Summit

Islamabad : Under the auspices of the Association of Private Sector Universities Pakistan (APSUP), 34 members delegation from Pakistan representing 20 universities and organisations would attend Eurasian Higher Education Summit (EURI) in Istanbul. First ever Pakistan Pavilion would be established wherein six leading universities would set up booths and representatives of other Pakistani universities would brief about the various academic programmes and explore opportunities for collaboration, student & faculty exchange, and joint academic projects.

Pakistani delegation would be headed by Prof. Dr. Ch. Abdul Rehman Chairman APSUP, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhry Coordinator General COMSTECH, and Awais Raoof President of APSUP Punjab. The University of Lahore, Superior University, University of Faisalabad, University of Sialkot, University of Management and Technology, and Institute of Business Management would set up booths at Pakistani Pavilion.