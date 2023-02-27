Do your job

This refers to letter ‘On the ropes’ (February 25, 2023) by Malik Ul Quddoos. The writer has rightly pointed out the difficulties being faced by EOBI pensioners and how they have been ignored by the past and present governments.

They have failed to realize the need to adjust EOBI pensions for inflation. This is not a request for charity but a call for the government to fulfil its obligations.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad