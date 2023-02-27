Do your job

This refers to letter ‘On the ropes’ (February 25, 2023) by Malik Ul Quddoos. The writer has rightly pointed out the difficulties being faced by EOBI pensioners and how they have been ignored by the past and present governments.
They have failed to realize the need to adjust EOBI pensions for inflation. This is not a request for charity but a call for the government to fulfil its obligations.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
In my opinion, traditional in-person learning is better than online learning. In traditional learning if we have any...
The second phases of CPEC promises to be far more comprehensive than the first and will see a greater role for our...
Our country is rich in culture, history, and natural beauty, yet the constant fear of violence and insecurity is a...
One of the main reasons for the many out-of-school children is the long distances between their homes and the nearest...
Cybercrime has become a major menace in the digital age. Increasing ubiquity of digital access and usage means our...
The middle class of Pakistan makes up a major proportion of the country. Over the past few years, they have been...
Comments