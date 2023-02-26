LAHORE : Tanzeem-e-Islami is launching a 10-day countrywide “Haya and Iman” campaign from today (Sunday), to counter growing western conspiracy of promoting obscenity, immorality and lewdness in society.

Talking to reporters, TI information secretary Ayub Baig Mirza said on Saturday that modesty (Haya) is declared as the most important part of faith, and invaluable treasure and ornament of Muslims by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). That is why, he said, enemies of Islam and Satanic forces have been using various ways and means to destroy the precious Islamic values, and blind pursuit of the decadent western cultural invasion is particularly targeting the Islamic and Eastern values of our society. He said the campaign will commence with a special video message by TI ameer Shujauddin Sheikh who will also hold ‘Meet the Press’ in the Karachi Press Club on February 27. During the campaign, letters will be sent to religious scholars, parliamentarians, judges, politicians, media persons, heads of schools, colleges and universities and government offices urging them to respond to the western cultural onslaught on Pakistani society.

Various programs including public gatherings, protests, Dawah activities, advertisements will be held to highlight the counter actions needed to eradicate profanity, immodesty and vulgarity in Pakistani society.