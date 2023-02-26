Misruled by force

In 1971, Pakistan suffered the humiliation of surrender and dismemberment and to this date we suffer the consequences. The Doctrine of Necessity emerged thereafter to appease usurpers and those who abuse power with drastic consequences for citizens and future generations. Power assumed through use of force can only achieve superficial and temporary stability. It is basic human nature to resist denial of basic rights and injustices perpetrated by a few. A nation cannot be governed for long, nor can it prosper economically, without development of human resources and justice. The long-term public and national interest lies in supremacy of the constitution and rule of law.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore