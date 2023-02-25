VVIP vehicle hit by Basant shots in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: VVIP Squad vehicle on Friday was hit by jubilation firing on the occasion of Basant.
Airport Police Station lodged a case against the unknown persons on the complaint of Chief Security Officer of the prime minister over causing damage to the VVIP Squad vehicle.
It merits mention here that Benazir Bhutto Airport is used for VVIP flights and arrival and departure of the foreign guests.
