Holding polls foremost duty: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited underpass remodelling project from CBD Main Boulevard Kalma Chowk upto Centre Point here on Friday.

On the directions of the CM, the underpass has been opened for traffic in a short span of 2.5 months. He inspected the project and reviewed carpeting and other development works. Mohsin Naqvi was given a briefing on the project.

He had directed for completing the project by February keeping in view PSL and other problems being faced by the citizens. Speaking on the occasion, he said the project has been opened for traffic before time for PSL and ensuring the convenience of citizens regarding their transportation. The project has been completed by putting in hard work day and night, he added.

The CM while talking to the media on this occasion said the Punjab government is ready whenever elections would be held, adding, “Holding elections is our foremost duty and we are ready for it 100 percent. We assumed our offices for performing this duty.”

Mohsin Naqvi underscored that the security and law and order will have to be ensured at every cost. “When protest was being held then we requested them not to hold their protest owing to the arrival of PSL teams. If God forbid some untoward incident had happened then who was to be held responsible, he said and urged to do politics and hold protest as they have every right to hold their protest.

The whole team especially the contractor worked on the project with devotion and opened the project before time. The opening of underpass remodelling project will improve traffic problems from Kalma Chowk to the Centre Point and will also help to maintain traffic flow during PSL matches, the CM said.