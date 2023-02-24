Govt giving youths laptops, not Kalashnikovs: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed hope that youths would play an important role in the economic development of the country by getting loans under the “successful youth loan programme” and promoting their businesses.

“Despite a difficult economic situation, I am determined to provide facilities to youths. In previous loan schemes for youths, the recovery rate was 99pc,” he informed a ceremony to distribute cheques among beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Programme.

The Prime Minister also launched a Free Lancer Card in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab. He said Pakistani youths had never got their loans waived off – a problem that inflicted huge losses on the national economy as billions of rupees were waived in the past, which damaged the economy. “The loans given today under the Prime Minister Youth Programme are a continuation of the 2013 exercise when the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif started a loan programme for sons and daughters of the nation,” he added.

He said billions of rupees’ loans were distributed across the country under the programme, which also benefitted the economy. “The Punjab Chief Minister employment scheme was started under which interest-free loans were provided to farmers. Over 75,000 vehicles were distributed among unemployed youths,” he added.

He said that it was a wrong impression that if banks provided loans to individuals, they would not be able to recover. “The farmer, youth loan schemes and other such programmes under which loans were disbursed had a 99pc recovery rate. “In the past, loans worth billions of rupees were waived in the country,” he added.

He thanked Shaza Fatima Khawaja, her team, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team, the State Bank of Pakistan Governor and other banks for their cooperation to make the programme a success. He said that in the context of the economic situation, the government had started an austerity drive, which would save Rs200 billion annually, reduce expenses and ensure the provision of funds for youths. He said that he would make every sacrifice for the youth so that they could steer the country to development by working hard day and night because the future of the country was in their hands.

The Prime Minister said that he was grateful to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Akhuwat, NRSP and other partners for their full support in the Prime Minister Youth Loan Programme.

He said that under the Youth Loan Scheme, 100,000 laptops would be distributed among deserving youths across the country on merit.

He said those who used to criticize the laptop scheme in the past should have witnessed that they helped the youth to earn sustenance, particularly during the pandemic. “I am giving laptops, not Kalashnikovs,” the Prime Minister added.

Earlier, SAPM on Youth Affairs Shiza Fatima Khawaja apprised the audience of the performance of the Youth Loan Programme and assured that a target of Rs30 billion loan to the youth would be achieved.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the austerity policy would be enforced strictly and no laxity would be tolerated. Chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the policy, said “historic” decisions made to promote austerity and simplicity would have a far-reaching impact that were also applauded by the public. He directed the formation of a monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of the decisions. The committee would meet at least fortnightly. To be chaired by a cabinet member from a coalition party, the committee will comprise representation from all allied parties.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif has said he would personally supervise the implementation of the austerity measures. In a series of tweets, he said the austerity measures that begin with the cabinet members voluntarily surrendering their pays, perks and privileges would save the exchequer Rs200 billion annually. He expressed his gratitude to all coalition partners for their support.

Shehbaz Sharif said amid economic difficulties, the expression of solidarity and sharing the burden is the governing spirit of austerity measures of the government. “It is leadership by personal example,” he said, adding that through collective efforts the country could get rid of the present challenging phase.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif underscored the significance of long-standing cooperation between Pakistan and the United States and the need to make the partnership diverse and multidimensional. A six-member US Senate delegation from the Democratic Party, led by Senator Chuck Schumer, called on the Prime Minister. Other members of the delegation included Senators Maria Cantwell, Amy Klobuchar, Gary Peters, Catherine Cortez Masto and Peter Welch.

A number of issues of mutual interest and importance including the situation in Afghanistan, and deteriorating human rights situation and growing repression in IIOJ$K, were discussed in the meeting.

The Prime Minister said that parliamentary exchanges between the two countries, as vibrant democracies, were vital to promoting understanding of each others’ perspectives at the political level. He highlighted that Pakistan and the US had celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations last year, and the diplomatic milestone presented an ideal opportunity to chart a future course for Pak-US bilateral ties.

Pointing to the unrealized potential in the trade, investment and technology realms, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of forging a more robust and mutually beneficial bilateral economic partnership.

He highlighted the important role the vibrant Pakistani community plays in serving as an important bridge between the two countries.

The Prime Minister thanked the US for its support for the people of Pakistan during the 2022 floods and its participation in the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan.

He urged US Congress to play its due role in raising its voice for the rights of the Kashmiri people and against the rising wave of anti-Muslim extremism in India.

Senator Schumer affirmed the desire to further strengthen Pakistan-US ties in various fields through continued engagement and wider co-operation.