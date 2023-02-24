Crunch time

It seems that the IMF chief’s comments about our backwards economic system have not been taken seriously by the government and the media. Her statements amount to a charge-sheet against the unjust political, economic and social structure that has divided the society into haves and have-nots. The IMF chief’s remarks carry an unambiguous message for the ruling elite and the privileged classes – change is coming and their party ends with it. Even if we manage to get bilateral and multilateral creditors to restructure our debt obligations, the economic and financial challenges would remain. There is no solution to Pakistan’s economic woes unless the privileged class gives up many of its privileges.
Shaista Anwar Kirmani
Karachi
This letter refers to the news story ‘IMF Chief’s advice for Pakistan: The poor, not wealthy should benefit from...
