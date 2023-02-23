Ahmed Hayat Lak made OGDCL MD

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors (BoD) of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has appointed Ahmed Hayat Lak, general manager, Legal Services, as managing director with immediate effect, shows a notification issued by the OGDCL.

The BoD, in its 255th meeting here on Wednesday, replaced Khalid Subhani who had been made MD on October 20 as a stop-gap arrangement after the regular MD Shahid Saleem relinquished the charge, a senior official privy to the development told The News.

Subhani, an independent board member, was made MD for three months till the appointment of the new regular managing director. There was pressure that the MD should be appointed from within the management, so the BoD appointed the GM Legal Services as MD. Zaid Mir, currently serving as MD Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), was shortlisted as a top candidate but the government did not appoint him as OGDCL MD because of opposition from one cabinet member from Balochistan. Now the OGDCL BoD headed by Zafar Masud, who is also president of Bank of Punjab, has taken the decision to withdraw the services of Subhani and appointed the GM Legal Services as MD with immediate effect. As per the notification, Ahmed Hayat Lak will look after the office of the managing director until further orders and will perform duties accordingly.

Lak, when contacted, confirmed the development that he had been given the charge of MD until further orders.

He said he would prefer to inculcate discipline in the OGDCL staff to make it a more efficient entity.