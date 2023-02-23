Josh literary seminar held

Islamabad: Josh Literary Seminar was held in collaboration with Josh Adabi Foundation on the 41st death anniversary of the revolutionary poet Josh Malihabadi at Punjab Arts Council on Wednesday.

The seminar was presided over by Prof. Dr Maqsood Jafari, and Naheed Manzoor, former Director of PAC, was the chief guest. Speaking at the seminar, the Chairman of Josh Literary Foundation Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said that Josh Malihabadi’s work is the identity of Pakistan.

He created new enthusiasm for the freedom movement through his poetry. Naheed Manzoor said that Josh Malihabadi’s work should be combined. We have to make the young generation aware of the revolutionary message of Josh Malihabadi, his services for knowledge and literature are a part of history. Professor Maqsood Jafri said that Josh’s poetry and Josh’s prose are both great.