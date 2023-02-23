Ombudsman takes notice of corporal punishment

Islamabad: Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, while taking cognisance of the objectionable act of physical punishment to differently-abled children by the staff of the National Institute of Special Education, H-9 Islamabad, on Wednesday has taken the notice under article 9(1) of the establishment of the office of Wafaqi Mohtsib (Ombudsman) order, 1983.

The news of inflicting corporal punishment on some differently-abled children by the staff of the National Institute of Special Education Sector H-9, Islamabad was aired on various news channels as social media was flooded with outcry from the general public taking exception to this inhumane act. The federal ombudsman has asked the secretary and the ministry of Human Rights to submit a comprehensive report.