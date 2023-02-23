‘A lot needs to be done for transgenders’ social acceptance’

Islamabad: Shazia Marri, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety, and Chairperson, of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), has said that the challenges confronting the transgender community are still enormous and a lot needs to be done for their social acceptance, rights, and financial empowerment.

Ms Marri was speaking at a seminar on ‘Financial inclusion among transgender community in Pakistan’ organised here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SPDI). The Minister said that BISP exempted the condition of minimum Proxy Means Test (PMT) score for the transgender community in view of the socio-economic hardships and exclusion being faced by them. BISP has introduced Hybrid Social Protection Scheme for transgenders to educate and help them better utilising their financial resources. She reiterated the need for social awareness and acceptance for the community to encourage them to register with Nadra which will also facilitate them in accessing BISP assistance.

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI, said that transgenders are marginalised among the marginalised communities. He called for bringing them into the mainstream to alleviate their economic hardships. He stressed the need for creating avenues for transparent targeted subsidies for their financial inclusion and empowerment. He also hailed the increase in BISP stipend for transgender persons. Unless transgenders are not financially strengthened, their economic potential cannot be tapped to catalyse their social inclusion, he added.

Reem Sharif, the transgender rights expert at the Ministry of Human Rights and Advisor at Tahafuz, Punjab Police, said so far 3,100 out of 5,700 transgenders were registered with NADRA while the rest are avoiding it due to the fear of social stigma. She said that predominantly transgenders do not earn from legal sources which is a big hindrance in their way of having access to financial services. She reiterated that transgenders demand equal respect and dignity, the right to education without discrimination, and protection from harassment as well as sexual exploitation.

Bindiya Rana, a transgender activist and President of the Gender Interactive Alliance (GIA), said that the Government of Pakistan facilitated the transgender community in getting CNICs, but the international community is not properly aware of it, which is creating additional hurdles. She pointed out that due to a lack of awareness of Pakistan’s laws on transgenders, they are often barred from international travelling and even for Haj and Umrah. Highlighting the issues confronting the transgender community, she said that there is no designated ward in hospitals or a dedicated place in hospitals for them.