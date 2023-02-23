Spending public money on Spring Festival flayed

LAHORE: Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) president Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer has expressed deep regrets over the statement of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directing the state machinery to observe the Spring Festival with pomposity and style, with lavish display of music, dance, Qawwali nights, fireworks, lightings and buntings all over the province for entire week.
Addressing a meeting of IJI office-bearers Wednesday, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer said it was ironic and apathetic by the CM for completely ignoring the plight of people committing suicide because of hunger, inflation, unemployment due to the worst economic crisis, and instead indulge into sheer waste of public money on lighting, fireworks, music nights and meaningless gatherings for pleasing the rich only.
