Mills inspected to ensure subsidized flour supply

MANSEHRA: The district Food Department is taking steps to ensure the quality and uninterrupted supply of subsidized wheat flour, said an official on Tuesday.

“We want to ensure the quality of wheat flour being sold across the district at subsidized rate,” District Food Controller (DFC) Uzma Shah said while talking to reporters.

She visited a number of flour mills to check the quality of the wheat flour sold at subsidized rates in the district.

“We are visiting the flour mills to check the standards set by the provincial Food Department,” Uzma Shah added.

She also visited various sale points selling wheat flour at subsidized rates in the district. “There is a ban on the transportation of wheat from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but we have ensured the supply of the subsidized wheat flour in every union council,” she said.

The DFC said that millers were providing over 9000 bags of 20kg of subsidized wheat flour in almost 194 village and neighborhood councils.

“Our teams are visiting the mills and stalls to ensure the fair distribution of subsidized wheat flour. We have sealed some stalls for being involved in anomalies,” Shah said.

The official said that they were taking steps to check hoarding and set up more flour-selling points to facilitate the people.