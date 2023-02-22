TMUC holds graduation ceremony

Islamabad: The Millennium Universal Colleges (TMUC) organised the graduation ceremony of international undergraduate degrees University for the Creative Arts (UCA) to honour the hard work of the graduates, faculty, and staff, says a press release.

The ceremony was held at TMUC, H-11/4 campus to celebrate and acknowledge the efforts of University for the Creative Arts IMBA, Undergraduate Degree Programmes, Higher National HN diplomas and IFD-NCC TMUC Islamabad and TMUC, Bahria Springs, Rawalpindi.

Jamal Shah, actor, producer and former DG Pakistan National Courts of the Arts, was the chief guest.

Founder an d CEO TMUC Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, congratulated the parents of the graduating batch while apprising the guests on the significance and opportunities offered at TMUC.

Few of the outstanding graduates, Mahnoor Hussain, Sadia, Maheen, Ali Sheriyar and Fatima Hamayon also spoke at the occasion, sharing their experiences in pursuing an international qualification in Pakistan commending the rich academic and extracurricular opportunities they were provided at TMUC.

On the occasion Jamal Shah, congratulated Dr. Faisal Mushtaq on offering quality transnational international education to the youth in Pakistan while advising the students to believe in themselves and put forward their sincere efforts for the betterment of the country. He congratulated the young graduates, their proud parents and shared his experience being an artist with them. At the end of the ceremony Dr. Faisal Mushtaq and Dean of academics and internationalisation Rabbea Irfan, Head of Institution Amber Naveed, Head of Art & Design Laraib Azhar, and Head of Social Sciences Dr. Sarina Sherazi, along with the chief guest distributed awards among the graduates, faculty, and high achievers in academics.