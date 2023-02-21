Two traders shot dead

SUKKUR: Two traders were killed, while another was injured over resistance during a robbery bid at Kazi Ahmed in Nawabshah on Monday.

The unidentified robbers intercepted a vehicle of cattle traders at Chaddan Mori near National Highway Kazi Ahmed in Nawabshah in a bid to rob the traders of their belongings. However, when one of the traders offered resistance, the robbers opened fire on the traders killing two traders and injuring one. The deceased traders were identified as Taghio Marri and Peer Bakhsh Marri and the injured included Sahab Marri.

Driver Asad Dahari alleged that the robbers had intercepted their vehicle near a police picket but the police did not bother to help them. Meanwhile, a woman, including her three children, was killed in a road accident in Sukkur. The incident took place when a truck rammed into a motorcycle at Rohri Toll Plaza in Sukkur and killed four people, including a woman and her three children. However, motorcyclist Javed Ahmed Shaikh, the woman’s husband, sustained injuries in the accident.